Browns Rookie Draws Comparison To 2 Pro Bowl RBs

The Cleveland Browns won’t have their superstar running back out there anymore.

Barring an injury, Nick Chubb isn’t likely to join the team at any point this season.

Instead, Kevin Stefanski will rely on Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State with a sky-high upside.

Plenty of teams kept an eye on him after his national championship run with the Buckeyes, and scouts think he can be as good as two of the best running backs of the past decade.

According to some NFL scouts, they see some similarities between him, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs:

“There’s just so many similarities between Judkins, [Alvin] Kamara, and [Jahmyr] Gibbs (Lions RB). He’s going to play a big role in Cleveland’s rushing attack,” an anonymous NFL scout said.

Gibbs is just walking his first steps in the league, but he’s already shown the potential to be an explosive playmaker, and his ability to make an impact with his pass-catching is among the best in the league.

As for Kamara, he’s made a living out of being a true workhorse running back with the New Orleans Saints, whether it is getting 20+ touches out of the backfield or wreaking havoc with screen passes.

The Browns also took Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee a couple of rounds later, and they figure to be one of the most entertaining one-two punches in the league.

Kevin Stefanski favors the running game, and with all the questions surrounding the quarterback position, these two will be trusted with a big workload early and often.

Judkins has some big shoes to fill after Chubb’s departure, but he looks more than up to the task.

