Browns Rookie Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders Hype

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their rookie minicamp Friday, giving fans their first glimpse of the team’s newest additions on the practice field.

While Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham made his debut as the Browns’ top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, it was fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders who commanded much of the attention from media and fans alike.

Graham met with reporters after practice and revealed he’d recently crossed paths with Sanders.

When asked about the quarterback stealing the spotlight, Graham’s response showed his no-nonsense approach to the situation.

“I come and play football,” Graham said. “If the media’s on me, then they’re on me. If the media’s not, then [they’re] not. I’m just going to do my job at the end of the day.”

Graham arrives in Cleveland with an impressive college resume. During his three seasons at Michigan, he helped guide the team to a national championship in 2023.

His 39 game appearances yielded 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks, numbers that caught the eye of Browns scouts.

The former 4-star recruit now joins a Cleveland Browns defensive front anchored by All-Pro Myles Garrett.

This pairing has analysts buzzing about the potential for Cleveland to field one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL. However, championship aspirations require offensive firepower to match.

Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, represents the second quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns this year.

The team previously selected Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick in the third round.

With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett already on the roster, both Sanders and Gabriel face an uphill battle for playing time in what has become a packed quarterback competition heading into training camp.

