Kevin Stefanski Dodges Question On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp is already generating buzz.

While practice sessions continue, an unexpected storyline has emerged around quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who found himself taking second-string reps behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel, selected 94th overall in the third round, was chosen 50 spots ahead of Sanders, who didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round.

This quarterback pecking order naturally sparked curiosity among observers at the session.

When questioned about the situation afterward, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski attempted to downplay any potential controversy.

“Yeah I wouldn’t look into it as anything…” Stefanski told reporters. ” We don’t pay too much attention to who is going first.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski when asked why Dillon Gabriel got the first rep over Shedeur Sanders… pic.twitter.com/Si2ETyPX4n — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 9, 2025

Despite the coach’s dismissal, Sanders faces an intriguing situation in Cleveland.

The quarterback room remains one of the most unsettled in the league, potentially giving Sanders a legitimate path to meaningful playing time if he can impress the coaching staff.

The reality remains that if Sanders cannot win the starting job with the Cleveland Browns, it seems unlikely he would find such an opportunity elsewhere during his rookie campaign.

Draft position typically carries significant weight in the NFL, with Gabriel’s higher selection suggesting the organization values him more highly.

Teams generally invest additional resources and patience in developing their earlier picks.

Sanders brings impressive credentials to the competition. Standing 6-2, the Texas native wrapped up his college career as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent memory.

As minicamp continues, all eyes will remain on this unexpected quarterback situation unfolding in Cleveland.

