Browns Rookie Is Already Drawing Buzz As Draft-Day Steal

The Cleveland Browns front office appears to have done an excellent job at drafting some high-potential players during this year’s draft. This team has high hopes for first-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion.

Those two aren’t the only players receiving praise this summer. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently released an article talking about potential draft-day steals. He named a player the Browns selected in the second round as a potential steal for the team.

“Cleveland Browns safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was regarded in many circles as a first-round prospect in this year’s draft. A big, physical player, McNeil-Warren was already regarded as a value pick by the Browns. The more he impresses as we move through the summer, the better that value will look – and the greater the chances he pushes for a starting role in Cleveland as a rookie,” Davenport wrote.

The Browns have Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman atop the depth chart, but that might change soon. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could quickly insert McNeil-Warren into a higher leverage role if he continues to impress as he has during OTAs.

McNeil-Warren came into the draft as the No. 3-ranked safety and the 20th-ranked prospect overall. He somehow fell to the Browns in the second round. The only slight issue with McNeil-Warren is that he didn’t face the strongest talent while in college.

He spent four years at Toledo, which doesn’t exactly play the best schools in the country. Despite that, McNeil-Warren made a name for himself while playing at a MAC Conference school. During his senior year, McNeil Warren recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions across 13 games.

There is some speculation as to whether his game will translate to the pro level right away. McNeil-Warren didn’t play elite talent at Toledo, so possibly he’ll be behind the pack to begin his career. He’s looking good in OTAs, so maybe he’ll be just fine going forward.

The expectation is that he’ll play in a reserve role behind Delpit and Hickman to begin the season. However, it wouldn’t be shocking to see McNeil-Warren inserted into the starting role if he continues to impress. At the end of the day, the Browns might’ve stolen one of the best safeties in this draft in the second round.

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