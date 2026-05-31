Carson Schwesinger’s Jersey Gets Featured In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Carson Schwesinger had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in Cleveland Browns history in 2025, and now there is a physical piece of that achievement sitting in Canton for the world to see.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame featured Schwesinger’s jersey as part of its recognition of the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Carson Schwesinger was a powerhouse for the Browns’ defense in the 2025 season. Some of the accolades that led to his Defensive Rookie of the Year award were 146 tackles, the most by a Browns rookie since the team’s return in 1999, and two interceptions, which were the most for a Browns rookie since CB Denzel Ward recorded three in 2018,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted.

Carson Schwesinger was a powerhouse for the Browns’ defense in the 2025 season. 🐶 Some of the accolades that led to his Defensive Rookie of the Year award were 146 tackles — the most by a Browns rookie since the team's return in 1999 — and two interceptions, which were the most… pic.twitter.com/XmiRzp2o3p — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 30, 2026

Having a jersey displayed in Canton after one season is not something that happens to just any player. It is a recognition that what Schwesinger did as a rookie was historically significant, and the numbers back that up completely.

Schwesinger was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of UCLA with the 33rd overall pick, and he wasted absolutely no time proving the front office right about him. He started 16 games in his rookie season, racking up 156 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three passes defensed while earning both AP and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. His 146 solo and assisted tackle total being the highest by a Browns rookie since the franchise returned in 1999 puts that performance in its proper historical place.

The Ward comparison is a meaningful one for Cleveland fans. Denzel Ward went on to become one of the better cornerbacks in franchise history after his standout rookie campaign. If Schwesinger follows a similar trajectory of building on an exceptional first year, the Browns have a linebacker who could anchor that defense for the better part of a decade.

At just 23 years old entering his second season, Schwesinger is already etched into Browns history. A jersey in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio makes that legacy permanent.

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