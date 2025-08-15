Browns Rookie Is Drawing Comparisons To Luke Kuechly

The Cleveland Browns brought in an exciting rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft, and coming off a disastrous campaign, the franchise desperately needs those players to emerge as foundational building blocks for the future.

While big names Mason Graham and Shedeur Sanders have generated plenty of buzz, another rookie has been quietly impressing everybody and recently drew comparisons to a Carolina Panthers legend.

“In an interview with Bernie Kosar, Carson Schwesinger was asked if he emulated his game off of anyone. He said he watched a lot of Luke Kuechly growing up. Yeah, I can see it,” Mac Blank wrote.

Schwesinger was a bit of a surprise pick at the top of the second round, but the linebacker has been an impact player in camp thus far, including in the first preseason game against the Panthers.

The rookie had six tackles against Carolina despite playing limited snaps, and his activity level was stunning.

It was the same level of effort that led to 136 combined tackles, four sacks, three passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble for UCLA last season.

Schwesinger will likely step into a featured role right away for a defense that needs playmakers, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season due to the neck injury he suffered last year.

The early reports on Schwesinger are overwhelmingly positive, and if he can turn into a fraction of the player Kuechly was, the Browns will have themselves a gem.

