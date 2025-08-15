Browns Nation

Friday, August 15, 2025
Former Player Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Former Player Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns still seem to be higher on Dillon Gabriel than on Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel remains ahead of Sanders on their quarterback depth chart, and that’s despite missing time with a hamstring injury and some worrisome reports about his training camp performance.

That’s why former NFL player Ross Tucker questions the Browns’ approach to this situation.

“What has Dillon Gabriel done other than be drafted two rounds higher … to merit him being second in that pecking order? My thought (against the Carolina Panthers) was, this is an opportunity for Shedeur to kind of be second,” Tucker said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Tucker said he was disappointed that the Browns hadn’t moved Sanders up on the depth chart after playing well in his preseason debut against Carolina.

More than that, Tucker said that if Sanders, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, continues to play well and Joe Flacco struggles in the first month or so, the Browns could give him an opportunity to start 10-plus games.

That’s not something he envisions happening with Gabriel, a third-round pick who was projected to be an NFL backup.

Of course, the Browns and their evaluators may know much more than outsiders, but Gabriel is a short, left-handed quarterback, a combination that does not always fare well in the NFL.

Also, with a combination of poor accuracy, an injury, and a fellow rookie turning heads with his play, it’s hard to understand the Browns’ decision-making process in this situation.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation