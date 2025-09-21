Browns Rookie Is Drawing Comparisons To Travis Kelce

The Cleveland Browns have received significant praise for their 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland had seven picks, primarily using those top selections on defensive players.

One of the Browns’ offensive rookies is also drawing heaps of praise.

Analyst Benjamin Solak made a comparison for one of Cleveland’s third-round selections recently, comparing their tight end to future NFL Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.

“Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. running the sort of route the Chiefs love to give Kelce: intermediate out-breaker that can just sit in space. Look at Fannin elevate, plucks, then protects the catch point. Really like how he addresses the football,” Solak posted on X.

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. running the sort of route the Chiefs love to give Kelce: intermediate out-breaker that can just sit in space. Look at Fannin elevate, plucks, then protects the catch point. Really like how he addresses the football. pic.twitter.com/MWcd0pCERf — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 19, 2025

Solak shared a play from the Baltimore game, one where Flacco found Fannin in between four Ravens for a big gain.

That’s a play that Kelce has made multiple times for the Chiefs.

It’s a flattering comparison for the young player.

Already, Fannin is among the Browns’ top receivers through two games, having nabbed 12 passes on 14 targets.

His catches have resulted in five first downs, and he’s totaled 111 receiving yards through two games.

Cleveland also deployed him as a running back in the season opener, and he rushed once for three yards.

That’s not out of his wheelhouse; in college, Fannin rushed for more than 150 yards and five scores at Bowling Green.

The Browns drafted Fannin despite having veteran David Njoku on the roster, a move analysts questioned at the time.

Fannin fits perfectly in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s run-oriented offense that features two tight ends, and he’s a complementary player for Njoku.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Big Move At QB