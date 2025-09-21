Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Big Move At QB

The Cleveland Browns famously had an iconic four-man quarterback competition over the summer, which was won by 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who now has four turnovers through two games and has many clamoring for the team to make an early switch to one of the rookies in Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel threw his first touchdown during garbage time in Week 2, which was enough to encourage local media legend Bruce Drennan that it’s time to make a big change.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan proclaimed the season already lost after two weeks and said it’s time to see what Gabriel can do, and added that notion includes Sanders as well.

“This season is lost, it’s gone, it’s over,” Drennan said.

Bruce is calling for Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to get playing time. Will we see the rookies before the bye week?👀 #DawgPound "This season is lost, it's gone, it's OVER." Presented by #mentornissan https://t.co/ouNQklEUGb pic.twitter.com/KIC1iz2l8O — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 20, 2025

You never want to give up on a season after just two weeks, but Drennan is just saying what most don’t want to admit yet.

Cleveland has to deal with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions over the next two weeks and gets the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers after that.

It’s incredibly easy to see a path to 0-6 right now, which would all but eliminate any chance of a playoff run, so Drennan wanting to pull the plug and give the rookies a shot a month prior to that point isn’t outrageous.

Cleveland absolutely has to figure out if it needs to draft a quarterback in 2026, especially since the Browns have two first-round picks in what is shaping up to be a strong QB class.

The only way the Browns can go into the ’26 draft with a clear mind is to give Gabriel and/or Sanders a legitimate shot to prove themselves.

We’ll see if that switch comes after Week 3 if things don’t go well against the Packers.

