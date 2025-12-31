Browns Rookie Is Having A Season To Remember

To call the Cleveland Browns’ season a disappointment would be an understatement. Still, even amid the struggles, there are signs of optimism worth noting.

The Browns’ rookie class has been nothing short of spectacular. That, of course, includes Harold Fannin Jr. The rookie tight end has been one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a lot to say, considering how well the class has fared this season.

As pointed out by Marcus Mosher, the rookie out of Bowling Green now has the ninth-most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Only Brock Bowers, Mike Ditka, Kyle Pitts, Jeremy Shockey, Sam LaPorta, Keith Jackson, Charle Young, and Tyler Warren have logged more receiving yards than him.

“Harold Fannin Jr. now has the 9th-most receiving yards as a rookie TE in NFL history,” Mosher posted on X.

Through the first 16 games of his promising career, the third-round pick has 72 catches on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns. He’s been quarterback-proof, posting big numbers with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Joe Flacco at the helm.

He’s also done so despite sharing touches with David Njoku. Now, with Njoku set to become a free agent at the end of the season, the Browns might want to consider letting him walk to focus solely on Fannin.

It’s crazy to think that NFL teams saw his tape and his numbers and still let him fall to the third round.

And even though the Browns still have plenty of things to fix on offense and may not have a franchise quarterback, they’ve certainly landed a star pass catcher to build the offense around for many more years to come.

