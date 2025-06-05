Browns Nation

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Browns Rookie Is Turning Heads At OTAs

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns landed a potential star in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They knew that it wouldn’t be easy to replace Nick Chubb as the team’s workhorse running back, which is why they used a second-round pick to get one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.

Quinshon Judkins wreaked havoc at Ohio State, and he looks poised to dominate right out of the gate in Northeast Ohio.

According to Browns analyst Xavier Crocker, the young running back has stood out from the rest of the pack during OTAs.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, Crocker was in awe of Judkins, stating that he just looks like he’s on a different tier:

“We’re very, very good at overly-hyping players, but this feels like one of the first years dating back to the Odell [Beckham] days where you looked at Odell and you were like, ‘He’s just different on the field.’ There are a couple of players on this Browns roster that I’m looking at, and I’m just like, ‘There’s something different.’ [Quinshon] Judkins is one of them. When you look at him, he does look different,” Crocker said.

Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson put together the most dominant running back tandem in all of college football last season, and while they were better and more efficient in a committee, both of them also looked like potential featured backs at the next level.

The Browns will also have Tennessee star Dylan Sampson to complement him out of the backfield, with Jerome Ford also getting occasional touches.

Even so, Judkins’ rare combination of power and agility makes him quite an appealing prospect.

He needs to improve his pass-protection, but given his steady and reliable hands, he should also be in for a lot of snaps in play-action settings.

It’s still way too early to tell, and he hasn’t played a single snap with the pros, but sometimes, players just look special and above the rest of the team.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

