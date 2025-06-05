Browns Nation

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Packers Are Hiring Browns Scout

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just lost one of their scouts.

More specifically, they lost it to an NFC North Division team.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Green Bay Packers are hiring Browns scout and Wisconsin native Dan Zegers.

The report didn’t disclose his new position with the Packers under general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Zegers attended De Pere High School before joining St. Norbert College.

He joined the Browns in 2018, and he has been the team’s main scout for the Midwest region since 2020.

He also had previous stops as college scouting coordinator and player personnel assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns GM Andrew Berry worked closely with him for the past five years, but he’s now heading back to where his NFL career started.

Zegers arrived in Green Bay in 2004 to serve as an equipment assistant before earning a promotion to be their scouting assistant three years later.

He held that position until 2013, when he followed John Dorsey to the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as his player personnel assistant for five years.

The Packers currently have Joe Hueber as their scout for the Midwest region, so it’s unclear whether Zegers will join him there or serve in a different role.

The Browns could certainly use some help in the scouting department.

They will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and if they don’t strike gold with any of their quarterbacks and Dawand Jones this season, they will be under a lot of pressure to find their franchise signal-caller and left tackle next year.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

