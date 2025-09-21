Micah Parsons Reveals Honest Thoughts About Myles Garrett

When the Cleveland Browns face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the game will feature two of the NFL’s best pass-rushers.

Green Bay acquired former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons before the start of the season, and he has helped elevate the undefeated Packers’ defense to begin the 2025 campaign.

Browns star Myles Garrett is on the opposite sideline, and he’s terrorized quarterbacks throughout his legendary career.

Naturally, there’s a debate about which player is better, something that has dominated online discussions this week.

Now, Parsons has weighed in on this subject.

The Packers’ defensive star heaped praise on his counterpart, suggesting he wouldn’t argue if the fans believe that Garrett is the better player.

“If you argue Myles is better, I wouldn’t hesitate to say you’re right. Competing and understanding what he’s done for the game of football, how he’s come in and dominated, but then also offering fellowship and mentorship—that’s what separates the good from the great. Just being a big brother, a big friend. Outside of football, offering that gives you an unbelievable amount of respect,” Parsons said.

"If you argue Myles (Garrett) is better, I wouldn't hesitate to probably say you're right."

There's a great deal of respect between Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Two of the best pass rushers in the game will be in action with #Packers vs. Browns this weekend. pic.twitter.com/UBbkY7nDj2 — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) September 19, 2025

Garrett has been an elite player for the Browns, recording his 100th career sack last year.

Parsons has also had a strong start to his career, recording 54 sacks in five seasons.

In his first two games with the Packers, Parsons has recorded 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Out Specific Weakness In Browns’ Defense