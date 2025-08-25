Browns Nation

Monday, August 25, 2025
Browns Rookie Projected To Make Immediate Impact

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Rookies rarely generate serious buzz before taking their first regular-season snap.

But one name keeps surfacing in discussions as the opener against the Cincinnati Bengals draws closer.

Analyst Xavier Crocker recently identified Carson Schwesinger as the rookie most likely to make the biggest impact for Cleveland this season during an appearance on the ‘Honor The Land’ podcast.

“Luke Kuechly Jr., Carson Schwesinger,” Crocker answered. He’s gonna have the biggest impact from Day 1, and we’re gonna feel it against the Bengals.”

Cleveland selected Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick after his breakout season at UCLA. The former walk-on became a starter in 2024, finishing with 136 tackles (90 solo), 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

He led the Big Ten in total tackles and earned First-Team All-American recognition. The Browns hope he can carry that production into the NFL.

Draft analysts questioned his immediate readiness, but his approach and instincts have already impressed veterans in the locker room.

His preseason debut against Carolina provided a glimpse of his potential. He posted the team’s highest PFF grade with six tackles and four run stops in just 13 snaps.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out and Jordan Hicks retired, Schwesinger is poised to step into the starting role.

Coaches see him as a player who can set the tone, read plays, and make key hits behind a defensive front led by Myles Garrett.

Yagya Bhargava
