Insider says Quinshon Judkins Could Make Surprising Decision

The Cleveland Browns have had a turbulent offseason filled with headline-grabbing storylines. Myles Garrett’s trade request dominated early discussions. A four-way quarterback competition created uncertainty under center.

Now the franchise faces another complication involving rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

The 36th overall pick in the 2025 draft remains unsigned as the NFL investigates him under its Personal Conduct Policy.

His legal troubles have created an unusual situation, and the delay has prompted speculation about alternative options for the Ole Miss product.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently explored whether Judkins might consider a move back to college football.

“With the Browns not signing running back Quinshon Judkins, the 36th pick in the 2025 draft, and with the NFL investigating him for potential punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy, Judkins could have tried to return to college football for another season. In theory, he still could. Regardless of whether Judkins would pursue the option to return to college, it’s an option that players previously didn’t have. They now do, and it would be foolish to not explore all options,” Florio wrote.

For Judkins, the question centers on whether his eligibility remains valid after declaring for the draft and being selected.

Since he has not signed an NFL contract, legal arguments exist for returning to school.

If Judkins played college football this season, Cleveland would retain his contractual rights.

Should he never sign with the Browns, he would become eligible for the 2026 draft.

The situation presents options that previously did not exist for drafted players.

