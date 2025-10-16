Browns Rookie Quietly Among League’s Best

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns made it clear that they were interested in tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

They were familiar with his body of work at Bowling Green, and given his impressive traits and record-setting numbers, it was a pleasant surprise to see him available in the third round.

Fast forward to today, and he’s been one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

According to PFF, Fannin is ninth in receiving yards (254), tied for fourth in receptions (28), and tied for ninth in yards after the catch (132) among the league’s tight ends.

Harold Fannin among ALL TEs this season (per PFF) -9th in rec yards (254)

-Tied 4th in rec (28)

-Tied 9th in yac (132) Crazy he was the 6th TE drafted this year #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/ztuHrAa0E9 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 16, 2025

The Chicago Bears must not feel that great about themselves right now.

They used the No. 10 overall pick on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, even though Penn State star Tyler Warren, the consensus TE1 in the class, was still available before going at No. 14 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, watching another rookie tight end do this well for the Browns despite being taken more than 50 picks later only makes Chicago’s choice look even worse.

Fannin has split the Browns’ tight end workload almost evenly with veteran David Njoku.

More than that, he’s made the potential free agent expendable as the trade deadline nears.

Fannin looks to have all the tools to be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL within a couple of years.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Calls For Browns To Make Major Change