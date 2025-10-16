Joe Thomas Calls For Browns To Make Major Change

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin Stefanski.

That’s why it’s so frustrating that they can’t get anything going on that side of the ball.

While they may not have the necessary talent at quarterback and wide receiver, their predictable, conservative approach to the passing game has been infuriating.

As a former offensive tackle, Browns legend Joe Thomas says that needs to change.

“On offense, we’re so inept. We’ve got some good players. We have professionals out there. We need to be able to just move the ball more, down the field specifically, and score more points. We’re making it look harder than it should be. We’re not fun on offense,” Thomas said.

Thomas expressed many fans’ frustration with the Browns’ reluctance and inability to generate explosive plays through the air.

Ultimately, that’s on the play-caller, who also happens to be the head coach, and not as much on rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Stefanski also seemed to be holding back Joe Flacco at the beginning of the season.

Flacco has always been a gunslinger, yet he looked hesitant to throw down the field in his four games.

Now, with Flacco traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns have Gabriel as their starter, and while he’s known for his accuracy, he’s never had the strongest arm.

Gabriel attempted 52 passes in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he threw for only 221 yards in the loss, and that just doesn’t add up.

The Browns have some speedsters in the passing game, so with the way they continue to struggle to move the chains and score touchdowns, they might as well take some deep shots and shake things up for a change.

NEXT:

Stats Paint Concerning Picture For Browns WR