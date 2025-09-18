Browns Rookie Quietly Making Noise

The Cleveland Browns have lost both of their games this season.

But as much as fans should be tired of talking about moral victories, there have been some silver linings.

As pointed out by Lauren Gray of PFF, Dylan Sampson is one of those.

The running back has the 11th-highest grade among all NFL rookies through Week 2 (72.4).

“Sampson caught his first career touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against the [Baltimore] Ravens, splitting two defenders and finding a spot in the end zone near the sideline. The fourth-rounder leads the Browns with 27 total touches entering Week 3 and ranks fourth among all running backs in touch rate (54.0%). He continues to pace the position with a 92.4 PFF receiving grade, having secured all of his 11 targets through two games. An astounding 97.1% of Sampson’s rushing yards have come after contact, and his 72.4 PFF overall grade is best among rookie running backs with at least 50 snaps played,” Gray wrote.

Sampson looked like a star in the making in the first game of the season, leading the Browns in touches and making defenders miss with his shiftiness.

While he hasn’t been as efficient on the ground (2.2 yards per carry), plenty of that has to do with the offensive line’s struggles to create running lanes.

Yet, in the passing game, he is showcasing some of the best hands among running backs.

Even with Quinshon Judkins set to play more in his second game, that should only be a good thing for Sampson.

Judkins will do the dirty work, wearing out opposing defenses, while Sampson takes the field in passing situations to give the Browns a change-of-pace playmaker.

They will lean on their rookie running backs all season, and despite the opening two losses, the start of their career has been encouraging for both of them.

