Browns Rookie Shows Off Insane Athleticism In Workout Video

The Cleveland Browns need their rookie star to make an impact right away.

Judging by some recent video, Mason Graham is about to go hard in his first year in the NFL.

As shown by Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily, Graham has been working out with Javon Gopie, who is known as the “sack sensei.”

“Safe to say he’ll hit the ground running when training camp starts,” Blank wrote of Graham on X.

Mason Graham has been hard at work with Javon Gopie the infamous “sack sensei” Some of his NFL cliente includes Rams Jared Verse & Broncos Nik Bonitto Safe to say he’ll hit the ground running when training camp starts#Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/e4VnSQlHiP — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) July 1, 2025

Gopie has worked with young stars Nik Bonitto and Jared Verse as well.

Graham, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is looking sharp, strong and fast.

Some were worried about his conditioning after reports from his first practice with the team, but that shouldn’t be an issue anymore.

Graham is a physical specimen and one of the most NFL-ready defensive tackles in years, and he should be in for a massive role as a rookie.

Though he was the focal point of blocking schemes in college, opposing NFL teams won’t be able to single him out, because that could leave Myles Garrett in a one-on-one situation.

Simply put, teams will have to pick their poison, and that spells trouble for every quarterback out there.

Not many defensive tackles are drafted in the first round, let alone in the top five.

That speaks volumes about the Browns’ hopes and expectations for the Michigan product.

While everybody looks great in offseason videos, Graham appears hungry and ready to take the league by storm.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry’s Job Could Hinge On This Rookie Class