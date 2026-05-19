Browns Rookie Will Wear KC Concepcion’s Old Jersey Number

KC Concepcion switched to No. 1 and did not waste any time leaving his old number available. Another Browns rookie was quick to pick it up.

NFL Jersey Numbers reported that fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson has claimed No. 17, the number Concepcion wore during his introductory press conference and throughout rookie minicamp before making the switch on Monday.

“Cleveland Browns LB Justin Jefferson is wearing number 17. Last assigned to KC Concepcion,” NFL Jersey Numbers wrote.

Cleveland Browns LB Justin Jefferson (@JustinJ1_) is wearing number 17. Last assigned to KC Concepcion. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/S6g1HpKRyr — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 18, 2026

Jefferson, who was selected 149th overall out of Alabama in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, is listed at 6’1 and 227 pounds. He now officially has his number locked in as he prepares to compete for a roster spot on a Browns defense that already has significant talent at the linebacker position with Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams ahead of him on the depth chart.

The number assignment is a small detail in the grand scheme of things, but it is the kind of housekeeping that signals both players are settling into their new professional home and getting down to business as organized team activities ramp up in Berea.

Jefferson said after being drafted that it means a lot to him to be chosen and that he is going to do everything he needs to do. Wearing No. 17 for the Cleveland Browns is the first official step in that journey. Now comes the hard part: earning a spot on a 53-man roster by showing what he can do when the pads come on and the competition gets real.

Both Jefferson and Concepcion came into this building with something to prove and the mentality to go prove it. The numbers are set. Now let the work begin.

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