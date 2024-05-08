Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Maurice Hurst Excited To Work With 1 Browns Rookie

By
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst
Maurice Hurst (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Entering his seventh year in the NFL, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II is one of the more experienced linemen on the team.

His experience will be invaluable for the entire defense, but also as he mentors younger players in the defensive line room.

One player Hurst has expressed his excitement to work with is the Browns 2024 second-round draft pick Mike Hall, Jr.

In an interview with The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, Hurst expressed strong feelings for working with Hall over the next year.

“Super excited to get to work with him,” Hurst said in the interview.

 

Hurst admitted that he is an avid college football fan, and he had watched Hall play football over the past two years.

The veteran tackle praised Hall, calling him “one of my favorites” to watch this season.

Hurst liked Hall’s explosion off the line of scrimmage as well as his length.

As a one-time Wolverine football player, Hurst laughed after his compliments of Hall, acknowledging that the rivalry with Hall’s school – Ohio State – can sometimes lead to “slights” by former Michigan athletes.

In addition to Hall, Hurst noted that he was excited to work with the other defensive tackles currently on the roster.

Hall and Hurst are part of six total defensive tackles on the roster, joining veterans Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, and Siaki Ika on the Browns’ defensive front line.

Hurst was a 2018 fifth-round draft pick for the Raiders organization and added a two-season stop in San Francisco to his resume before joining the Browns in 2023.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

