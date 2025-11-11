Browns Set As Heavy Underdogs For Rematch With Ravens

The Cleveland Browns found another incredible way to lose in Week 10. Despite being favorites and playing a team that had traded away two of its best players, the Browns lost to the New York Jets.

Now, the Browns move on to a truly difficult matchup. In Week 11, they will square off against the Baltimore Ravens for the second time this season.

Unsurprisingly, they face daunting betting odds against their AFC North rival.

“Browns (who are the home team) are an 8.5 point dog against the Ravens next week,” Adam Gerstenhaber wrote on X.

The Browns have now lost seven games this season, with just two wins. Even with an easier upcoming schedule, it’s impossible to believe they have a chance to make the playoffs.

The Ravens have won three in a row after only defeating the Browns in their first six games. They’re a team on the rise, and with Lamar Jackson back at quarterback, they aren’t expected to have trouble sweeping the season series.

Browns fans may already be looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. They also may be rooting for the Tennessee Titans to win another game or two so Cleveland can get the No. 1 overall pick.

Whether its front office has the right people to make the most of that pick remains to be seen. But after another loss, it may be trending that way, unfortunately.

