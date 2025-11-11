Insider Names Potential Browns QB Prospect Who Checks Every Box

The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets in Week 10. If there’s any silver lining, it is that the Browns now have better odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Of course, there’s still plenty of football to be played, and there will be a race to the bottom. But if the Browns do manage to get a top-two selection, they shouldn’t hesitate to take a quarterback.

Insider Tony Grossi recently said the Browns should draft QB prospect Fernando Mendoza.

“He’s the guy with the required physical traits — my requirement — who’s having the best year. Dante Moore has been inconsistent. Indiana really laid a good game on him. Of course, my guy, [LaNorris] Sellers, has struggled all year. If I owned the No. 1 pick, I would pick Mendoza,” Grossi said.

The Browns have swung and missed too many times at quarterback. Mendoza might not be the most polished or highest-graded prospect in recent years, but he looks like the best of the pack in college football right now. He’s drawn comparisons to Matt Ryan as a strong pocket passer who can make throws at all levels.

There are some serious doubts about whether Kevin Stefanski will still be the head coach and get to work with any new quarterback. There may be no doubt at this point that Dillon Gabriel isn’t up for the job.

Unless Shedeur Sanders takes the field soon and proves to be a star, he’s not going to get many opportunities beyond this season, either. That leaves the door wide open for Mendoza or another rookie to take the reins of the team.

There are many other issues to fix. But unless the Browns find the right QB, they won’t be able to turn things around.

