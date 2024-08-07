Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Browns Share Vision For Domed Stadium

By
A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After months of speculation, the Cleveland Browns have finally announced their intentions to the Dawg Pound to pursue a new domed at Brook Park.

Browns executive vice president and chief operating officer David Jenkins is credited in the letter that has been shared online and via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Through the Browns’ official Twitter account, a portion of the letter as well as a three-minute video was provided for fans to see the football franchise’s vision for a new stadium.

“While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become, and we are excited to share the current vision with you,” the social media post reads.

In addition to providing the video, the organization is also releasing pictures of what a proposed stadium in Brook Park would look like.

The Browns shared those renderings on Twitter along with additional reasons the team seeks to build at the Brook Park site.

“The Brook Park site is the most compelling option for a dome for several reasons: its central location for our regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure,” the post reads.

A full copy of the letter can be found in the initial release the Browns made on Twitter.

Last week, Cleveland city officials released a proposal for the team’s renovation of the existing structure, committing $461 million in existing and future revenue streams to keep the Browns in the downtown structure.

While the letter does not commit to building the domed stadium, the release serves as notice that the organization is dedicated to pursuing this opportunity.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation