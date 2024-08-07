Browns Share Vision For Domed Stadium

After months of speculation, the Cleveland Browns have finally announced their intentions to the Dawg Pound to pursue a new domed at Brook Park.

Browns executive vice president and chief operating officer David Jenkins is credited in the letter that has been shared online and via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Through the Browns’ official Twitter account, a portion of the letter as well as a three-minute video was provided for fans to see the football franchise’s vision for a new stadium.

“While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become, and we are excited to share the current vision with you,” the social media post reads.

While we have considered numerous sites throughout Cleveland and the region, our focus has been on two potential paths for the future of our stadium. While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become, and we are… pic.twitter.com/5wXzpNANxz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2024

In addition to providing the video, the organization is also releasing pictures of what a proposed stadium in Brook Park would look like.

The Browns shared those renderings on Twitter along with additional reasons the team seeks to build at the Brook Park site.

“The Brook Park site is the most compelling option for a dome for several reasons: its central location for our regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure,” the post reads.

The Brook Park site is the most compelling option for a dome for several reasons: its central location for our regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/T36yXZAm8q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2024

A full copy of the letter can be found in the initial release the Browns made on Twitter.

A letter to Cleveland Browns fans across Northeast Ohio and beyond. 📄 » https://t.co/bwKOGqs0fQ pic.twitter.com/5deos9RyqR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2024

Last week, Cleveland city officials released a proposal for the team’s renovation of the existing structure, committing $461 million in existing and future revenue streams to keep the Browns in the downtown structure.

While the letter does not commit to building the domed stadium, the release serves as notice that the organization is dedicated to pursuing this opportunity.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of Preseason Opener