Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Should Target 1 Free Agent RB

Browns Should Target 1 Free Agent RB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings smiles before the start of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Colts defeated the Vikings 12-10.
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

 

There’s no question about who the Cleveland Browns want in the backfield next to quarterback Deshaun Watson during the 2024 regular season.

Yet running back Nick Chubb’s recovery from his two knee surgeries last year has no definitive timetable for his return, meaning his rehab could extend beyond September.

While the Browns have a capable athlete in Jerome Ford on the roster and potential replacements in D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. in reserve roles, Cleveland should take a long look at the biggest free agent name on the market.

From 2019 until 2023, only one running back – Derrick Henry – had more yards from scrimmage than former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The NFL Network shared a video of the running back on Twitter this week as Cook expressed his desire to return to action in 2024 now that he’s 100 percent healthy.

“I got the jump on this offseason, and I’m feeling great,” Cook said.

With Cook, the team would find a dynamic short-term replacement that could be acquired cheaply.

He’s also a proven commodity coming off his worst year since his rookie season, a fact that will make Cook eager to prove doubters wrong about his long-term viability in the NFL.

Cook will turn 29 years old just before the season starts, meaning the seven-year veteran still has tread on the tires.

When Chubb does return, Cook could transition to the practice squad – a position he was in at Baltimore late last year – or be cut altogether.

Since 2019, Cook’s 5,238 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Shoring up the only offensive position without a bonafide former Pro Bowler – especially at an affordable price – seems logical unless Chubb’s private timetable to return is sooner than analysts are projecting.

NEXT:  Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat

7 hours ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

1 day ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

1 day ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

1 day ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

4 days ago

Browns Nation