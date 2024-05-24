Browns Should Target 1 Free Agent RB

There’s no question about who the Cleveland Browns want in the backfield next to quarterback Deshaun Watson during the 2024 regular season.

Yet running back Nick Chubb’s recovery from his two knee surgeries last year has no definitive timetable for his return, meaning his rehab could extend beyond September.

While the Browns have a capable athlete in Jerome Ford on the roster and potential replacements in D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. in reserve roles, Cleveland should take a long look at the biggest free agent name on the market.

From 2019 until 2023, only one running back – Derrick Henry – had more yards from scrimmage than former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

The NFL Network shared a video of the running back on Twitter this week as Cook expressed his desire to return to action in 2024 now that he’s 100 percent healthy.

“I got the jump on this offseason, and I’m feeling great,” Cook said.

With Cook, the team would find a dynamic short-term replacement that could be acquired cheaply.

He’s also a proven commodity coming off his worst year since his rookie season, a fact that will make Cook eager to prove doubters wrong about his long-term viability in the NFL.

Cook will turn 29 years old just before the season starts, meaning the seven-year veteran still has tread on the tires.

When Chubb does return, Cook could transition to the practice squad – a position he was in at Baltimore late last year – or be cut altogether.

Since 2019, Cook’s 5,238 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Shoring up the only offensive position without a bonafide former Pro Bowler – especially at an affordable price – seems logical unless Chubb’s private timetable to return is sooner than analysts are projecting.

