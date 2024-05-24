Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

Entering his 11th season in the NFL, Amari Cooper remains a top wide receiver in the league.

The 6-foot-1 athlete finished with the 10th-best receiving total last season – 1,250 receiving yards – despite having five different quarterbacks take meaningful game snaps at the injury-riddled position.

It’s the second consecutive year Cooper has ranked among the top 12 receivers in the league in receiving yards.

With Cooper posting his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five years, the wide receiver has consistently shown he’s among the NFL’s best at the position.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 wide receivers in the league, naming Cooper the No. 19 player at this position.

Cooper is the only Browns receiver on the list featuring four players from the AFC North.

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the only AFC North athlete above Cooper on the list with the Bengals wide receiver coming in third overall.

Pittsburgh’s George Pickens (No. 30) and Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins (No. 32) round out the bottom of this list that does not include any Baltimore athletes.

Minnesota Viking wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the top spot on PFF’s list followed by Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

Cooper will suit up for the Browns for a third-straight season after four-year stints in Oakland and Dallas.

The Cowboys are Cleveland’s Week 1 opponent, setting up a first-ever matchup between Cooper’s former team and the athlete.

For his career, Cooper has caught nearly 62 percent of his targets in the 140 NFL games he’s participated in since 2015.

Cooper has 667 receptions for 9,486 yards and 60 touchdowns in his pro career.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat