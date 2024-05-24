Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

Amari Cooper Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Entering his 11th season in the NFL, Amari Cooper remains a top wide receiver in the league.

The 6-foot-1 athlete finished with the 10th-best receiving total last season – 1,250 receiving yards – despite having five different quarterbacks take meaningful game snaps at the injury-riddled position.

It’s the second consecutive year Cooper has ranked among the top 12 receivers in the league in receiving yards.

With Cooper posting his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five years, the wide receiver has consistently shown he’s among the NFL’s best at the position.

PFF recently ranked the top 32 wide receivers in the league, naming Cooper the No. 19 player at this position.

Cooper is the only Browns receiver on the list featuring four players from the AFC North.

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the only AFC North athlete above Cooper on the list with the Bengals wide receiver coming in third overall.

Pittsburgh’s George Pickens (No. 30) and Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins (No. 32) round out the bottom of this list that does not include any Baltimore athletes.

Minnesota Viking wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the top spot on PFF’s list followed by Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

Cooper will suit up for the Browns for a third-straight season after four-year stints in Oakland and Dallas.

The Cowboys are Cleveland’s Week 1 opponent, setting up a first-ever matchup between Cooper’s former team and the athlete.

For his career, Cooper has caught nearly 62 percent of his targets in the 140 NFL games he’s participated in since 2015.

Cooper has 667 receptions for 9,486 yards and 60 touchdowns in his pro career.

NEXT:  Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defender Shares Two-Word Response To Wild Stat

40 mins ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Bold Statement About 2024

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

18 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

22 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

1 day ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

1 day ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

4 days ago

Browns Nation