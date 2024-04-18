Browns Nation

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Browns Executive Shares Update On Future Stadium Plans

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

News leaked earlier this year that the Cleveland Browns ownership team was aggressively pursuing funding from city and state governments to address issues with the aging Cleveland Browns Stadium complex.

The 50-50 split in funding proposal came with a $500-600 million price tag for both the taxpayers and the team’s ownership.

If the governments are not able to provide the money, the Browns ownership group would look to build on another site outside of the downtown area.

On 92.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Browns Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson confirmed the dual path option for the Browns.

In a post from the station’s official Twitter account, Johnson called for a “massive renovation down on the lake” for the team to continue using Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Johnson also confirmed that the team had only a “handful” of years remaining on their lease with Cleveland Browns Stadium, setting a hard deadline for the two parties to come to an agreement.

Despite the conflict, Johnson told the radio show’s hosts that the team’s ownership group would do “whatever (it) can” to find a solution that is acceptable to both the Browns’ owners and the team’s loyal fans.

Shortly after buying the team, new Browns owner Jimmy Haslam announced a series of stadium renovations to improve the 13-year-old facility with improvements to concession areas, the sound system, and new video boards.

Browns defensive back Denzel Ward used time during his press conference Tuesday to advocate for the stadium remaining downtown, telling reporters that he enjoys playing at the historic venue.

Browns Nation