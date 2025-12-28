Browns Slide Back In 2026 Draft Order After Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns finally gave their fans something to enjoy on Sunday with a hard-fought 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season filled with frustration, injuries, and constant debate, beating a division rival at home still matters. But as is often the case with lost seasons, every win comes with a ripple effect.

This time, that ripple showed up in the 2026 NFL Draft order.

Following Sunday’s victory, the Browns slid back to No.6 overall, after previously holding the No.3 overall pick.

A look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order after the Browns win. They also own the Jaguars 1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/tclfSdr9pf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 28, 2025

While that drop may not seem like a lot on the surface, it could have significant implications depending on how the quarterback class shapes up and how teams ahead of them approach the draft.

The Browns also own the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, which is currently No.28. Having two first-round selections still puts the Browns in a strong position, even with the slight slide.

True Browns fans want to win, but draft slides like this are sure to draw conflict among fans at times. The Browns played with pride, showed heart, and beat a divisional rival. This should be most important.

Wins like this are not meaningless, even though they are out of the playoff picture. Wins like this matter for development, culture, and confidence, especially for young players being evaluated for future roles. It also matters for a locker room and coaching staff that has been questioned all season.

For now, the Browns will sit a little further back than they did a week ago.

Whether that ultimately matters will depend on how well this front office identifies and hits on talent, not just where they pick.

