Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message About Browns After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns have had no shortage of difficult moments this season, which is why Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers felt different. It was not flashy. It was not offensively dominant. But it was earned. In a season filled with frustration, injuries, and questions about the future, the Browns showed something that had been missing at times.

They showed heart.

That message came directly from the face of the franchise after the game.

Following the Browns’ win over the Steelers on Sunday, Myles Garrett spoke about what the victory meant and what it said about the team.

Garrett said the win showed the heart of the team.

“I’m proud of those guys. It’s not easy getting out of bed, doing what you’re supposed to do, and preparing with the way the season has been going, and the end is in sight. Those guys had a choice, and we made a choice to go out there, get the job done, and get a win,” Garrett said.

Sunday’s game demanded exactly that. The Browns were dealing with injuries across the roster. The weather made execution difficult. The Steelers brought pressure and physicality. And yet the Browns never folded. The defense held the Steelers to six points. The offense did enough early and late to secure the win. Special teams avoided major mistakes (for the first time in weeks).

It was not perfect football. But it was a committed football team.

Garrett’s words also reflect the standard he continues to set. He did not talk about stats or failing to break the sack record in the game. This matters, as I’ve mentioned before, how Garrett seems to have taken on more of a leadership role as the season has gone on.

For fans, the message was clear. This team has not quit. Even in a lost season from a standings perspective, the Browns still care about how they show up, especially against a division rival.

That does not erase the need for change or the many questions this team faces this offseason.

It does not fix the larger issues facing the franchise. But moments like this matter. Wins like this matter.

