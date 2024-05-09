Browns’ Social Media Post Quietly Dispels Rumored Matchup

With the 2024 NFL regular season schedule to be released on Wednesday next week, Cleveland Browns fans have more than a week of rumors and projected schedules to live through before finding out where and when their team will play its games this fall.

Yet the Browns’ social media department may have quietly dispelled a rumored matchup with its latest post.

All offseason, rumors have swirled that Cleveland could be the road opponent for the Jacksonville Jaguars in England as part of the International Series this season.

On Cleveland’s official Twitter account, the team announced its travel partner TrueFan would be offering trips to multiple locations this year, including to the Jacksonville road contest in Florida.

Mark Your Calendars! 📅 The Schedule Release is just around the corner. TrueFan Travel, an official fan experience partner of the Cleveland Browns, has trips planned to LV, NOLA, Denver, and Jacksonville. Stay tuned!#DawgPound | #TrueFanTravel ✈️: https://t.co/lYABsCADjN pic.twitter.com/BaxBLEu9DX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2024

Cleveland has only taken part in the International Series once, a 2017 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville is making its 11th trip across the ocean to play in the NFL’s International Series, the most of any franchise.

While the order of the teams has yet to be announced, the opponents for the 2024 regular season have been revealed.

Beyond the AFC North Division rivals, the Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins.

Road games for Cleveland include the Denver Broncos, the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns’ schedule is ranked by the NFL as the hardest based on the opponents’ 2023 record.

Cleveland’s schedule will be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. by the NFL, according to a memo sent to teams this week.

