David Njoku Gives Heartfelt Answer About His Bond With Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns selected tight end David Njoku with the team’s third and final first-round draft pick in 2017, taking the former University of Miami athlete with the No. 29 selection.

Heading into his eighth season with the team, Njoku has a special relationship with the city of Cleveland and its residents.

WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared a video on Twitter about the connection Njoku has with Cleveland as the athlete told media members he would not stand for individuals to bash the city.

“Talking down on Cleveland is something I won’t accept,” Njoku said.

After Micah Parsons' comments at the Pro Bowl, #Browns TE David Njoku proved he won't stand for Cleveland slander. That's something he said will never change. "Talking down on Cleveland is something I won't accept. No matter what…So with that being said, respect the city bro." pic.twitter.com/IWTNrSGiHC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 8, 2024

Njoku detailed why Cleveland means so much to him as the former Hurricanes tight end was drafted at only 20 years old.

“I feel like Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man,” Njoku said.

Njoku added that growing into adulthood in Cleveland meant something special to him.

The tight end also took a shot at Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, an athlete who quarreled with Njoku at a Pro Bowl event.

Njoku directly referenced Parsons and indirectly pointed to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in his comments about not accepting statements from individuals that negatively reflect on Cleveland.

“So with that being said, respect the city bro; it’s very, very simple,” Njoku said.

Njoku’s comments came in a media event to promote the tight end’s first-ever celebrity softball game on June 8.

Nearly a dozen active Browns athletes have signed up for the event as well as many former teammates and even a few players from rival teams.

NEXT:

The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Being A Browns Fan And Possible Super Bowl Run