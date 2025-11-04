Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Browns Star Being Linked To Potential Trade With Packers

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most underrated players in the NFL.

Denzel Ward has been a shutdown defender from the moment he arrived, and the cornerback rarely gets the recognition he deserves.

However, other teams are well aware of his impact.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to hear Denzel Ward being mentioned as a trade candidate with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Packers insider Easton Butler, Ward is a player that the Packers will likely target.

That doesn’t mean the Browns are going to trade Ward, or have listened to offers for him, but it’s something worth keeping a close eye on before the deadline arrives.

The Packers have had some serious issues in their secondary, with Nate Hobbs as the weakest link.

They’ve reportedly also inquired about Alontae Taylor, Cam Britt-Taylor, Cor’Dale Flott and D.J. Turner.

Green Bay is also looking to bolster its defensive line.

Truth be told, the Browns have no real incentive to part with Ward at this moment.

He hasn’t expressed any sort of desire to force his way out.

If anything, he’s been vocal about his love for the franchise, his teammates, and the community.

With the Browns reportedly looking to be buyers instead of sellers, it’s hard to believe that they will move on from one of their best players without a clear incentive to do so.

