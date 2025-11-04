Insider Shuts Down Trade Rumors For Key Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns’ offense could go through some major changes in Week 10.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will take over play-calling, with head coach Kevin Stefanski giving up those duties.

Hopefully, it will spark that unit, as it’s been one of the worst in the NFL.

Fortunately, that hasn’t been the case with the Cleveland defense.

The Browns have one of the most physical lines in the game, with a couple of strong players to spare.

Nevertheless, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that they won’t be shopping rumored trade candidate Shelby Harris.

“There was some thought that perhaps Shelby Harris, an 11th-year pro, might become expendable when [Mike] Hall returned, but the Browns have been very happy with Harris’ play, and won’t part with him easily. Harris is the 29th-ranked tackle in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Browns do have a surplus of excellent defensive tackles now, but someone would have to make them an offer they can’t refuse,” Cabot wrote.

Harris could be a boost for a team looking to add depth to its defensive line.

But unless the Browns get value in return, there’s no need to consider giving him up.

As things stand, the Browns have rookie Mason Graham and veteran Maliek Collins as the interior starters, but backups Harris and Hall could probably be first-string somewhere else.

Undrafted rookie Adin Huntington has also proven that he can contribute.

The Browns have done an amazing job of orchestrating an elite defense, and fans have to wonder why they can’t do the same on the other side of the ball.

NEXT:

Browns WR Could Benefit With New Play-Caller