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Browns’ Third-Round Pick Has Decided On His Jersey Number

Justin Hussong
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Browns’ Third-Round Pick Has Decided On His Jersey Number
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2026 NFL Draft with a glaring need at left tackle, which was immediately solved after GM Andrew Berry traded down from No. 6 to No. 9 overall and still landed the first tackle off the board in Spencer Fano out of Utah. It would have been sufficient if Berry stopped there, but he quickly doubled down and brought in another tackle when he selected Austin Barber out of Florida in the third round.

Barber doesn’t have a clear path to playing time just yet, but his number will be called at some point. After today, we also now know exactly what number that is going to be.

Jersey Digits posted that Barber has officially selected the jersey number he’ll wear to begin his NFL career. He’ll be donning 58, which was last assigned to Simeon Barrow.

“Cleveland Browns OL Austin Barber (@AustinBarber) is wearing number 58. Last assigned to Simeon Barrow,” Jersey Digits posted.

The number 58 was worn most famously by Mac Speedie in Browns history.  There have also been some other impressive players to don the number such as Christian Kirksey, D’Qwell Jackson and Marcus Benard.

Berry deserves plenty of credit for not being satisfied with just taking Spencer Fano in the first round to solve the team’s biggest issue. Barber will provide immediate depth with plenty of upside to grow into a potential starter.

Keep an eye out for No. 58 this season. He’ll be one of many reasons to have faith in 2026.

NEXT:  Peter Schrager Says Browns Aren't Chasing Controversial QB Prospect
Justin Hussong
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Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

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