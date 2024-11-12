Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Tied To Interesting Pick In Latest Mock Draft

Browns Tied To Interesting Pick In Latest Mock Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Will Johnson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a missed field goal by Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are tied for the third-worst record in the NFL through Week 11, owning a 2-7 mark on the season.

Cleveland’s poor start to the year has the Browns projected as the No. 4 position in the 2025 upcoming draft through Week 11, and the franchise can use its first-round selection for the first time in four years.

Analysts across the spectrum have tied the Browns to the quarterback position, and multiple signal-callers are expected to be first-round selections next year.

The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs believes Cleveland will go in a different direction this offseason.

In reporting on the latest mock draft, Crabbs suggested the Browns would go with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson should the draft order remain unchanged.

“[T]he cornerback spot is a sneaky need for the Browns,” Crabbs wrote, adding, “Will Johnson would be a premiere value position and potential star in an aggressive scheme like the Browns.”

Crabbs compared Johnson to the Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain, a Pro Bowl defender for his AFC West squad.

Crabbs wrote that Johnson could serve as a replacement for two existing Cleveland cornerbacks.

“Young corner Martin Emerson Jr. has regressed severely,” Crabbs suggested, adding, “And star cornerback Denzel Ward has suffered a number of concussions in recent years.”

While the analyst noted that Cleveland would like to draft a quarterback, Crabbs said the Browns were in a “tough spot” due to the financial implications the team would suffer moving on from starter Deshaun Watson.

He added that Sheduer Sanders would not be interested in joining the Browns because the team’s cap is being consumed by an aging offensive line and Watson.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Reacts To Jedrick Wills Jr.'s 'Business Decision'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation