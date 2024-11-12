Joe Thomas Reacts To Jedrick Wills Jr.’s ‘Business Decision’

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. attracted some criticism when he refused to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, citing an injury he had, and called it a “business decision.”

The Browns managed to win, 29-24, against a Ravens team that came into the contest with a five-game winning streak, but Wills’ absence seemed to leave a bad taste in the mouths of many people throughout Northeast Ohio.

Legendary Browns tackle Joe Thomas revealed how he felt in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Thomas was one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen of all time during his 11-year pro career, and thus any starting left tackle for Cleveland will have to face some inevitable comparisons to the 10-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer.

The Browns’ offensive line showed some reasonable promise not too long ago, especially during the 2022 season, but now, they may have to make some changes to that part of their roster.

Wills will be a free agent after the end of this season, which led many to interpret his decision to not play and comment about it being a “business decision” as selfish, as it made it seem as if he’s prioritizing getting paid by staying healthy over his responsibilities to the Browns this year.

The Browns may have a 2-7 record and may be near the bottom of the AFC, but they can still start to build some positive things for the future in the eight games they have left this year, and that means Wills has to remain dedicated to his current employer.

