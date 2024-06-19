Browns’ Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season

The offseason activities wrapped up for the Browns last week with the team’s mandatory minicamp for veterans.

Now, Cleveland and the rest of the NFL will take an extended break before returning for training camp in July.

The NFL released the training camp schedule for the entire league on Tuesday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the entire league’s schedule on Twitter, noting that the Browns will report to Berea on July 23 for the team’s training camp.

Training camp reporting dates and locations: pic.twitter.com/NWp99zV2n0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2024

Rookies will report a day earlier, heading to Berea on July 22 to get a head start on the training camp.

After all players report, the team will head to The Greenbrier in West Virginia for an extended stay at the popular resort to kickstart their activities.

Analyst Fred Greetham noted in a Twitter post that the team will stay at The Greenbrier on July 25 and stay until August 2.

Cleveland was at The Greenbrier last season, and GM Andrew Berry announced a return to the facility in February.

Later in the training camp, the Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings in Berea for joint practices before taking on the team in a preseason game.

The Browns are coming off an 11-6 season that ended with a Wild Card loss to Houston in the AFC Playoffs.

Cleveland is returning the core of its defensive starters as well as multiple offensive starters from last season’s team.

Also returning this season for the Browns are several key players who suffered injuries in the 2023 season that required extended rehab.

