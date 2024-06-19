Myles Garrett Is Only Browns Player Named To Top 100 List

Preseason lists of players who analysts predict will make an impact for their team during the upcoming season are plentiful during the month-long transition from the NFL’s offseason until training camp begins.

One list in particular may dually please and upset Cleveland Browns fans alike.

Annually, NFL analyst Pete Prisco lists the 100 best players in the league before the season starts.

Sitting atop Prisco’s list is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the second consecutive season.

His second choice is a fan-favorite Cleveland athlete.

Prisco named Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as the second-best player in the league heading into the 2024 season.

Garrett was one of four defenders picked among the top 10 along with Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt (No. 5), Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 9), and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 10).

The 6-foot-4 edge rusher earned the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his seven-season career.

Garrett recorded 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections in 2023.

The defensive end was the overall first selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the defender has played in 100 games since.

Where Prisco’s list may upset fans is Garrett represents the only player from the team to make his roster.

Four additional Cleveland athletes – tight end David Njoku, guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and cornerback Denzel Ward – were named as honorable mention players on Prisco’s list.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was snubbed altogether by Prisco’s list as the athlete rehabbed from his shoulder surgery last year.

