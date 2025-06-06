Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Shine In OTAs

Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Shine In OTAs

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Shine In OTAs
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have addressed several needs this offseason, but uncertainty remains at wide receiver.

With questions surrounding who will emerge as reliable targets once a starting quarterback is established, the team continues searching for answers at the position.

An unexpected name has started generating attention during organized team activities.

Luke Floriea, an undrafted rookie from Kent State, has been turning heads with his performance as the Browns continue their second week of offseason practices.

“Luke Floriea’s athleticism is showing up big in these early practices,” Browns Nation shared with his practice clip.

The buzz around Floriea represents a potential bright spot for Cleveland’s receiving corps.

His journey to this point tells a compelling story of perseverance and opportunity.

After delivering an impressive showing during the rookie minicamp in May, the Browns rewarded his efforts with a contract, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Standing at just 5-foot-8 and weighing 179 pounds, Floriea doesn’t match the typical physical profile teams usually seek in NFL receivers.

His precise route-running stands out most prominently, combined with dependable hands and the quickness needed to create separation from defenders.

These skills have been on full display throughout the early practices, demonstrating he can compete at this level despite his size limitations.

Floriea built his college reputation through steady production across five seasons at Kent State.

He accumulated 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns over 48 games, proving his reliability as a target.

His explosiveness on offense, paired with versatility as a return specialist, presents compelling reasons for the Browns to keep him around as they finalize their roster decisions.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals 'Biggest Takeaway' About Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation