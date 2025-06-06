Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Shine In OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have addressed several needs this offseason, but uncertainty remains at wide receiver.

With questions surrounding who will emerge as reliable targets once a starting quarterback is established, the team continues searching for answers at the position.

An unexpected name has started generating attention during organized team activities.

Luke Floriea, an undrafted rookie from Kent State, has been turning heads with his performance as the Browns continue their second week of offseason practices.

“Luke Floriea’s athleticism is showing up big in these early practices,” Browns Nation shared with his practice clip.

The buzz around Floriea represents a potential bright spot for Cleveland’s receiving corps.

His journey to this point tells a compelling story of perseverance and opportunity.

After delivering an impressive showing during the rookie minicamp in May, the Browns rewarded his efforts with a contract, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Standing at just 5-foot-8 and weighing 179 pounds, Floriea doesn’t match the typical physical profile teams usually seek in NFL receivers.

His precise route-running stands out most prominently, combined with dependable hands and the quickness needed to create separation from defenders.

These skills have been on full display throughout the early practices, demonstrating he can compete at this level despite his size limitations.

Floriea built his college reputation through steady production across five seasons at Kent State.

He accumulated 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns over 48 games, proving his reliability as a target.

His explosiveness on offense, paired with versatility as a return specialist, presents compelling reasons for the Browns to keep him around as they finalize their roster decisions.

