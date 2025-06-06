Insider Reveals ‘Biggest Takeaway’ About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback situation took an interesting turn during Wednesday’s workout session.

Shedeur Sanders found himself working exclusively with backup units, a clear indication of where he currently stands in the team’s pecking order.

Despite his college pedigree, the young signal caller remains firmly planted behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

ESPN Insider Daniel Oyefusi shared his observations from The ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,’ offering insight into what caught his attention most.

“If we’re made to believe that he (Shedeur) has a legitimate shot to be the starter, at some point I would expect to see him running with the 1s, even if it’s like one little section with a 7-on-7s or the 11-on-11s. So, that was the biggest takeaway for me. Shedeur looked really good yesterday, with the second and third stringers, but he was the only quarterback that wasn’t getting an opportunity with the starters,” Oyefusi said.

The workout served as a reality check for Sanders, who still faces significant ground to cover before entering legitimate starting conversations.

Yet his performance with lower-tier units has generated positive buzz throughout the organization.

Coaches have particularly praised his ball placement, with some describing it as elite level for a rookie quarterback.

While Sanders appears positioned to secure a roster spot come September, the same cannot be said for every quarterback in Cleveland.

Reports suggest Kenny Pickett could find himself on the trade block as the Browns evaluate their young options.

Joe Flacco currently leads the depth chart, but the development of both Sanders and Gabriel will likely influence roster decisions moving forward.

The Browns appear committed to letting Sanders earn his opportunities through consistent practice performance rather than fast-tracking his development.

