Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Browns Undrafted Rookie Could Be A Diamond In The Rough

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need their young players to step up.

The Browns did a solid job in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressing several needs with some intriguing prospects.

Then again, given their financial situation and aging roster, they will need everybody, including their undrafted players, to perform.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com claimed that the Browns may have found a diamond in the rough as an undrafted free agent.

Labbe predicted that wide receiver Gage Larvadain could end up making the roster and having an impact.

“We might have our training camp star,” Labbe wrote. “Gage Larvadain has smartly become a favorite target of Shedeur Sanders, putting him on the receiving end of some nice throws. He’s 5-foot-8 and 171 pounds, so he’s small, but don’t be surprised if there are some highlight plays from Larvadain in training camp and late in some preseason games.”

Of course, this is just the offseason, so it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s also worth noting that Sanders has yet to throw with the first team, and judging by reports, that might not change anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean Larvadain won’t turn enough heads and draw enough buzz to earn some consideration, regardless of whether Sanders is at QB or not.

The Browns don’t have many options at wide receiver besides Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson, and there should be plenty of targets available.

Having Sanders climb his way up the depth chart could help Larvadain’s case.

The Browns need some playmakers, regardless of whether they were drafted in the first round or not drafted at all.

Browns Nation