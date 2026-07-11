Browns DC Has Honest Admission About His Career

It can take a long time for an NFL assistant to climb the ladder. It requires a great deal of perseverance, and Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is a perfect example of that.

After more than two decades working his way up, the 44-year-old is about to begin his first season as a primary coordinator in the NFL. He was hired by head coach Todd Monken with a big task ahead of him as the replacement for the very successful Jim Schwartz.

Based on the path he took to get here, Rutenberg is likely to be up to the challenge. Using the “drill bit” mentality instilled in him by his father, he is prepared for anything that comes his way.

The Browns’ DC recently gave an honest admission about his career, saying it is exactly what he wanted to do all along.

“I can’t sit there and tell you I just said, ‘This is gonna work, nothing’s gonna get in my way.’ This is what I wanted to do. All I knew was to work my freakin’ butt off and do the best possible job I could,” Rutenberg said.

#Browns DC Mike Rutenberg always dreamed of coaching, even when the hours were long and the pay was low. It was the only career he wanted, and years of grinding has led him to becoming an NFL defensive coordinator. https://t.co/CoXfhsecCM pic.twitter.com/4635K8wKb6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 10, 2026

After playing linebacker for the weight-limit sprint football team at Cornell, Rutenberg began his career with the Washington Commanders franchise as a player personnel intern in 2003. He then gained experience in the college ranks, joining UCLA as a graduate assistant in 2006 before becoming the defensive backs coach at New Mexico State in 2009.

He was eventually promoted to defensive pass game coordinator there before going back to the NFL in 2013 as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ assistant defensive backs coach. He was their assistant linebackers coach when he left in 2019, joining the San Francisco 49ers as a pass game specialist.

He followed Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, and as their assistant linebackers coach, he helped Browns newcomer Quincy Williams become an All-Pro. Rutenberg was the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator last season, and this offseason he was hired by Monken despite no previous professional connection between the two.

Rutenberg is seen as a potential perfect replacement for Schwartz, based on the similar schemes they use. He will have to operate a defense that no longer has Myles Garrett, but there is plenty of talent on hand with Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham, plus a veteran secondary.

Much like Monken, Rutenberg has waited a long time for this opportunity, and he will use his high-energy teaching style to make sure it does not go to waste.

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Young Browns Player Facing Bigger Expectations In Year 2