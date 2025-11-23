Browns Urged Not To Make Mistake With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a four-man quarterback competition, which was unheard of in the NFL. Fast forward a few months, and Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have both been traded while rookie Dillon Gabriel is concussed, finally handing the keys to fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

None of this would have happened if the Deshaun Watson trade had worked out better, and as he’s still inching closer to a return from a twice-torn Achilles, his presence will further complicate an already puzzling quarterback room. As that decision gets closer and closer, one insider urged the team to avoid making a massive mistake when it comes to Watson’s status.

During a recent episode of The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, Cleveland.com’s Jimmy Watkins discussed the Watson situation and shed some light on a big decision coming down the pipeline for the Browns.

He made it clear that he believes if Watson is healthy, the Browns need to avoid diverting from the current plan.

“There’s no good reason to trot him out. The Browns should not play Deshaun Watson unless they literally don’t have a choice. What can be gained here?” Watkins said.

"There's no good reason to trot him out. The Browns should not play Deshaun Watson unless they don't have a choice."@JimmyWatkins95 sees no reason to play Deshaun Watson ever again. presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/B2SOPlUC3R pic.twitter.com/WdvWSEXLX1 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) November 23, 2025

Browns Likely Ready To Move On From Deshaun Watson

Owner Jimmy Haslam spoke about the Watson trade in the offseason and didn’t mince words, saying the trade went horribly and stopping just short of implying that Watson’s days in Cleveland were over. It would be shocking to see Watson on the field for this team again after the organization made it so clear it was ready to move on.

The main goal for this season was to figure out if the franchise quarterback was on the roster or not, and while the jury is still out on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it’s not out on Watson.

The trade was a disaster, and it’s time to move on. Playing Watson won’t solve anything unless the Browns are somehow hoping he can show off and build some trade value, but with his contract and all the baggage that comes with him, it’s highly unlikely.

NEXT:

Browns Have A Rising Star In Young Rookie Defender