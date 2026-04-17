Analyst Names ‘Safe Pick’ For Browns At No. 6

The NFL draft has been going on since 1936, and it’s entering its 90th iteration in just a few days. Throughout the years, some players in the first round are viewed as can’t-miss prospects that fizzle out as quickly as they came into the league, and later-round guys that don’t have as high a potential go on to have All-Pro careers.

At the end of the day, teams and their scouts can only do so much in the pre-draft process, and while a player might look great on tape, there’s no telling how they’re going to end up when they get to the NFL. Analysts, fans, and even coaches like to think that they have all the answers, but it’s an imperfect science.

Despite years of data backing this up, analyst Danny Parkins seems to have a foolproof plan for the Cleveland Browns, should Carnell Tate be available when they draft at No. 6.

“It is a safe pick. There’s almost no way you see a guy like this being a bust. The Browns actually need to start hitting on guys who are gonna live up to their draft potential,” Parkins said.

.@DannyParkins thinks Cleveland should go get Carnell Tate at #6 👀 “It is a safe pick. There’s almost no way you see a guy like this being a bust. The Browns actually need to start hitting on guys who are gonna live up to their draft potential.” pic.twitter.com/mKhJ1818l6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 16, 2026

In Parkins’ mind, Tate is as close to a can’t-miss prospect as they come, and he’s widely regarded as the best wideout in this year’s class. That type of playmaker could be instrumental to the Browns’ offense in their quest to take a major step forward in 2026, but they’ll need to make the investment to see if it’ll pan out.

It’s currently unclear if they’re going to pursue a WR, offensive lineman, or another position at No. 6, as to this point, they’ve kept things close to the vest. Anything can happen on draft night, and if they want to take Tate, but he goes before they have a chance to acquire him, their whole evening could be turned on its head.

There’s a lot at stake for the Browns in this year’s draft. New head coach Todd Monken and the new offensive and defensive coordinators have their work cut out for them, and they need all the help they can get from these two first-rounders to make a world of difference. Only time will tell what this team is going to do, but thankfully for fans, they only have to wait a few more days.

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Former Browns Pro Bowler Will Announce 2026 Draft Selections