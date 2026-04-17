Analyst Reveals What Kind Of Players The Browns Need

The Cleveland Browns may have started to turn the corner a bit with their exceptional class from the 2025 NFL Draft. With several potential foundational players, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, added to the franchise, it is almost time to try to do it again.

There are other outstanding veterans on hand as well, led by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. However, the Browns are still in desperate need of a true franchise quarterback, despite drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year.

With that deficiency at the most important position, analyst Adam Gerstenhaber revealed what kind of players the Browns need, and that is as many good ones as they can get their hands on.

“You have to have [blue-chip] players to win, especially if you don’t have one at quarterback. If you have one at quarterback, you can get by with less blue-chip guys at other spots. If you’re not gonna have a blue-chip quarterback, you have to have a lot of players,” Gerstenhaber said.

The Browns will have a very good chance to add some blue-chip players in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially if they make a surprise move and trade up. Currently holding the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, they are expected to be looking for a wide receiver and an offensive lineman in the first round.

With their first pick, the Browns are likely to select Carnell Tate, who they then would hope will develop into their No. 1 wide receiver. They also could take an offensive lineman there, with Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, or Kadyn Proctor a potential long-term solution at tackle.

However, if the draft breaks differently, some of the best players in this class could fall to Cleveland, but they would not play a position of need. Prospects such as running back Jeremiyah Love, edge rusher David Bailey, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles are all considered to have All-Pro potential, so if they are on the board, the Browns could have a difficult decision to make regarding value at that spot.

Then, at No. 24, or with other picks acquired in some sort of trade, Cleveland could have the resources to address any of their multiple needs as necessary, ideally with another blue-chip player.

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Insider Warns Browns About Drafting Top RB Prospect