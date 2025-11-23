Browns Have A Rising Star In Young Rookie Defender

Even on draft day in 2025, it was clear that the Cleveland Browns made some strong moves that could change the trajectory of this franchise for years to come. Cleveland sent shockwaves through the league right off the bat by trading down from the No. 2 pick to pass on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, which was a sign of things to come as the Browns continued to make headlines.

Cleveland used the fifth pick on star defensive tackle Mason Graham and a second-rounder on running back Quinshon Judkins, both of whom were focal points of National Championship teams in college. Both were Day 1 starters the second they were drafted, but there’s another rookie that didn’t bring the same sort of fanfare yet has made an undeniably massive impact.

As dominant as Graham has been at defensive tackle, second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger is making a big run for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Lance Reisland of 92.3 The Fan shared a clip of the rookie on X and spoke glowingly about his bright future.

“Schwesinger does such a great job of pulling the trigger. His change of direction, his burst, his short-area acceleration, it’s outstanding. And when he gets to the football, he arrives angry. Fun to watch. Bright future,” Reisland wrote.

Schwesinger Emerges As Browns’ Unexpected Defensive Star

Schwesinger stuffed the stat sheets last year at UCLA and is doing the same with the Browns so far.

Through 10 games, he has 85 tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks.

He is looking better and better each week and is starting to make impact plays with regularity. While he wasn’t the most exciting pick with the first selection of the second round, and he didn’t come with the pedigree that Graham, Judkins, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel did, he has made the greatest impact of all.

He has replaced Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seamlessly, who is sitting out the season as he recovers from the neck injury he suffered last year.

Hopefully, JOK is back next year, but whether he is or he isn’t, the Browns have a legitimate young foundational star in Schwesinger.

