Former Browns Pro Bowler Will Announce 2026 Draft Selections

The Cleveland Browns may not have done a ton of winning over the course of their history, but it’s still a long, decorated history that features a ton of impactful talents who have left storied legacies behind. Current stars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward will leave behind memories of some of the best defense this fan base has ever seen when their days are done, and hopefully, when that day comes, they have guys worthy of passing the baton to.

With nine picks in the upcoming 2026 draft, GM Andrew Berry will hopefully bring in a few more Pro Bowlers to add to this team’s legacy. In order to get them started on the right foot, the Browns recently announced that one of the franchise greats will take the stage to announce the beginning of one lucky rookie’s NFL career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently tweeted a list of all the former players who will announce picks at the upcoming draft. For the Browns, legendary kicker Phil Dawson will take the stage to make a pick.

“The NFL players who will announce the selections at the 2026 NFL Draft,” Rapoport posted on X.

The NFL players who will announce the selections at the 2026 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/ETxHro3RNy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

It’s a pivotal draft that the Browns can’t afford to botch, and hopefully having the most reliable leg in franchise history on the stage can kick things off the right way. There’s no word on which selection Dawson will be making, but regardless of when he takes the stage, it will be a nice moment to see him get a warm reception from the Dawg Pound on hand.

Dawson spent 14 years with the Browns from 1999 through 2012 and made 84 percent of his field goal attempts during his time in Cleveland. He was also named to one Pro Bowl and received a second-team All-Pro nod during an era where there were a number of legendary kickers in the AFC who he had to fight with for individual hardware.

Draft day can’t come soon enough, and Browns fans around the world can’t wait to see one of the faces of the franchise up on that stage to introduce one of the new faces of the team.

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