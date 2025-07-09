Browns Urged To Acquire Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns don’t have many threats in the passing game.

Jerry Jeudy looks like the clear-cut WR1, and though he was solid in his first season with Cleveland, he has yet to prove that he can consistently be that kind of player.

Diontae Johnson is a question mark, Cedric Tillman can’t seem to stay healthy, and the Browns have yet to give Jamari Thrash extended opportunities.

With that in mind, Ken Carman urged the team to pick up the phone and make a run at Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“I wanted him before, and now I really want him now. There’s a wide receiver room that once you get after the first wide receiver, I think you really start to question what you have. I still don’t think you question what you have with Terry McLaurin,” Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan.

🚨Could Terry McLaurin be a new potential trade target for the #Browns?@KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony float around the idea of trading for the 29 year old former Ohio State receiver👀@KenCarmanShow 🔊LISTEN: https://t.co/EL6GtTqbHU pic.twitter.com/mhkTx5Lh2H — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 9, 2025

McLaurin reportedly is unhappy with his current team, the Washington Commanders.

He has yet to take the field for offseason practices as he continues to push for a new contract.

The Commanders have been vocal about their desire to keep him, so they might not want to engage in trade talks, or they will set a sky-high asking price.

Nevertheless, they also don’t seem to be willing to meet his financial demands, as he’s reportedly looking to get about $30 million a year.

That number seems quite fair if you consider his production and compare his numbers to those of wide receivers with similar contracts.

Though the Commanders are unlikely to do anything to hurt Jayden Daniels’ development, it looks like McLaurin holds the leverage.

So, the Browns could consider trying to make the most of this situation.

