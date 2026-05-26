Former Chiefs Defender Worked Out For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have accomplished almost everything they set out to do this offseason. They rebuilt their offensive line, upgraded their wide receivers, and added depth at key positions.

However, there is still one area that is seen as lacking. The Browns are very thin at edge rusher, once they get past NFL sacks record-holder Myles Garrett.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, former Kansas City Chiefs defender Janarius Robinson worked out for the Browns, who continue to look for help in that area on the free agent market.

“DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR w/ the Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth,” Cabot posted.

DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the #Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR w/ the #Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 26, 2026

After missing all of last season, Robinson reportedly also has worked out with the New England Patriots. His entire NFL career has been derailed by injury, going back to a torn ACL during training camp after he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 but suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Robinson was able to make his NFL debut with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, and he played in 16 games over two seasons, posting 13 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. He missed the final three games of the 2024 campaign serving an NFL suspension related to a driving under the influence arrest.

He signed with the Chiefs last offseason but suffered a foot injury in their first preseason game. As a player looking to hang on in the league, Robinson might be the kind of low-risk, high-reward signing that Cleveland could put to good use, providing him with an opportunity while also addressing a team need.

The Browns also signed undrafted free agent Logan Fano as a player with potential upside after dealing with a lengthy injury history. The brother of first-round pick Spencer Fano, he has suffered three ACL tears dating to high school, but he did produce 10.5 sacks in three seasons at Utah.

The Browns may not get the increase in sacks from interior lineman Mason Graham that they are hoping for this season, so it is a good idea to see if they can add to their pass rush in any way possible.

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