Insider Connects Browns To Familiar NFL Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns are looking hard to add at least one edge rusher to their team, feeling that they have a lack of depth at the position behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright. They are working out veterans and turning to undrafted free agents, trying to find anyone who can help.

The Browns thought they had properly addressed the issue early in the free agent market when they agreed to terms with A.J. Epenesa. However, the deal was called off after the former Buffalo Bills player did not pass his physical.

Now, Cleveland may be looking at Buffalo again, as insider Tony Grossi is connecting the Browns to familiar NFL pass rusher Joey Bosa, who played last season for the Bills and is still on the free agent market.

“I think Joey Bosa has evolved into that edge rusher for hire category, the Jadeveon Clowney. You know you’re going to try to get five or six or seven sacks out of him over the course of a season. He’s no longer considered a starter. I think there’s demand for him. Yeah, he would be a player that Andrew Berry would perceive as a situational rusher. I definitely think they need a situational rusher right now. They’re not looking to have any young guys,” Grossi said.

According to Grossi, the Browns may be facing competition for Bosa’s services from the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. That could make it difficult for Cleveland to sign the 30-year-old, who is likely looking to play for a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this stage of his career. In addition, his brother, Nick Bosa, plays for the 49ers, and a reunion on a playoff-worthy team could be too enticing to pass up.

A Pro Bowl choice as recently as 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, Joey Bosa started 15 games for Buffalo last season. Though he had just five sacks, he did lead the NFL with five forced fumbles. After starting his career with double-digit sacks in five of his first seven seasons, Bosa has 77.0 for his career to go along with 372 combined tackles and 96 tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, the Browns are exploring all options, having recently worked out former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Jadarian Robinson, who missed all of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury. Cleveland also added undrafted free agent Logan Fano as a potential solution.

The Browns will keep trying to add someone, and they could make a signing or two before training camp begins in July.

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Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday